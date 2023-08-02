LETTER – The water crisis is real and must not be ignored

Dear editor,

The climate crisis is a water crisis. Rising global temperatures affect global patterns of evaporation and precipitation, leading to widespread and serious droughts, floods and fires. Locally, we have the melting Comox glacier, disappearing snowfields, an extended drought, falling groundwater, drying rivers, and drying wells.

In Black Creek, we are used to dried-out lawns, limiting toilet flushes, and carrying greywater out to vegetables. There is no reservoir, many have been on water meters for decades, others on wells. But the situation is getting worse.

As rural directors look to court tax dollars with development, they must pay attention to the signs. NASA scientist James Hansen calls us all, “damned fools” for failing to take action on the climate. Will we ignore the water crisis too?

Amanda Vaughan,

Black Creek

