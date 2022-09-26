LETTER – Trash being left behind by anglers on the Puntledge river is ‘just plain wrong’

This is the time of year when anglers can be spotted fishing along the Puntledge River. Photo by Terry Farrell

Dear editor,

Salmon fishing season is in full swing on the Puntledge River, and with it come happy fishermen enjoying this beautiful river, and unfortunately, “spawning” a new source of debris along the beautiful riverbank – the trash that “fishermen” leave behind.

I use the quotes, because the last thing a true fisherman would ever do is leave trash anywhere, especially on the riverbank.

For the past three weeks my wife and I, along with several others, have been removing fishing trash from some of the popular areas along the Puntledge – more trash than I’ve seen in my 50 years of fishing coastal rivers.

Leaving hooks and lines along the river is an obvious hazard for people, dogs and wildlife, and leaving other assorted litter behind is just plain wrong. We all know better.

It’s time for all fishermen to set an example. Talk to those who you see littering or fishing illegally, pick up trash whenever you see it, and always leave the river cleaner than you found it.

While we are at it, observe the regulations, treat the river and the fish with respect, be courteous to other fishermen and river users, and enjoy this treasure in our backyard.

We are privileged to be able to fish this amazing river, enjoy its beauty and with any luck catch a Salmon or two. It is our responsibility to look after the river, plus its good karma.

Pro tip: Keep the river clean, pick up trash, and you will catch more fish!

There is an old saying, “a river without fishermen, is a river without friends.” Let’s all keep on being the river’s friends.

Leon Fisher,

Courtenay

