LETTER – Vampire project money could be better spent elsewhere

Dear editor,

It is with sadness I write this narrative to protest the $1.4 million expenditure to place the Vampire aircraft, which never flew at Comox, in the Comox Air Force Museum Airpark.

This exercise is another boondoggle, of the same proportion as the Spitfire was a few years ago. Outrageous amounts of money spent on projects that have no historical significance to the base at Comox.

Millions of dollars spent and potentially spent on projects only near and dear to elite elements of retirees who support the Comox Air Force Museum for their own aggrandizement and of no value to the museum itself.

These kinds of nefarious and clique-sponsored projects do nothing to support, enhance or improve the museum at all.

My objection to these projects is that those millions of dollars would and could have been better spent to upgrade and mitigate at least, the current deplorable state of the static aircraft which have in fact served at base Comox and deserve recognition for their historical significance.

In point of fact, I am almost certain that if those Spitfire monies and this Vampire monies had been available that the museum and the airpark would both benefit.

Please, whoever is in charge of the Comox Air Force Museum, get control of this before even more money is wasted. You owe it to preserve the true history of base Comox.

As a founding member, contributor and past curator of the Comox Air Force Museum I implore the executive and members of the museum to do the right thing and stop any further waste and degradation of the Comox Air Force Museum.

JF Logan CD1

F/L

Retired