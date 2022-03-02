LETTER – Where is the will to take serious action on the toxic drug crisis?

Dear editor,

On April 14, 2016, a BC Provincial Health Emergency was declared to warn and protect British Columbians from being poisoned to death through organized crime’s toxic supply of drugs. Six years into this declared emergency, more people are dying now than in 2016. During this emergency, our province has lost over 8,000 people, often in the prime of their lives, and over 22,000 have died in Canada. These preventable deaths are the direct result of politicians making policy decisions based on the perceived loss of votes.

On November 17, 2021, a BC Provincial State of Emergency was declared due to heavy rains damaging highways and transportation infrastructure. Within two months, engineers and road builders reopened our damaged highway in the middle of winter. Politicians were not involved in determining how best to rebuild the damaged infrastructure as they do not have the expertise to do so. The government listened to the experts, gave swift approvals and put resources where needed to address this emergency and reopen the Highway in record time.

On Feb. 14, 2022, our federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to remove occupying protesters from our nation’s capital and other blockades. Law enforcement determined how best to free the streets and remove occupying protesters, not politicians.

We have witnessed that when there is political will, change can happen quickly to address an emergency.

These same politicians are ignoring the healthcare professionals, and the decades-long failed war on drug users that are telling them the toxic supply of drugs needs to be addressed to truly stop the poisoning and death of our family members.

What is criminal is that these elected officials that are responsible for the safety of their constituents know what is needed but will not openly acknowledge and work towards what needs to be done to stop the loss of lives.

Organized crime groups applaud our federal drug policy, for it ensures they are the sole provider of toxic drugs to every community in our country. Organized crime only fears legalization.

Our son Ryan, like most of the 22,000 people who lost their lives, would be alive today if the government protected our substance users like they do for alcohol and marijuana users by legalizing a government-controlled system for all substances.

John and Jennifer Hedican,

Comox

