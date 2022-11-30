It's backyard burning season in the CVRD. (Citizen file)

LETTER – Wood burning may be free of charge, but it’s not free of consequences

Dear editor,

Further to Jennifer Haines’s Nov. 16 letter about wood smoke: (With the change of seasons comes increased wood smoke in residential areas) people tell me they burn outside because it’s free. How free is it, when it can cause long-term health problems (for example increased risk of heart attack, worsening of respiratory problems) as it releases toxic substances into the air?

Maybe if we had a green waste transfer facility where people could leave their garden waste at no charge, similar to the Gibsons model, fewer people would feel the need to burn in their backyard, “because it’s free.”

Loraleigh Fitzgerald

Comox

Air pollutionComox ValleyLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon women promote activism against gender-based violence
Next story
LETTER – Is the current Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project plan the right way to go?

Just Posted

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients

Drone footage shows what appears to be a fluid slick emanating from a vessel precariously docked at the Deep Water Recovery property on the Baynes Sound shoreline.
Slick spotted at shipbreaking dock in Union Bay