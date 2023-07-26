You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Comox Valley Record is here to stay

From breaking news, to local events, festivals and elections, the Comox Valley Record is your best source to keep abreast of the happenings in our community. Comox Valley Record staff photos

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grassroots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed?

Sign up for local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep.

Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news every day.

Help us spread the word. Share this message with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do.

Sincerely,

The Comox Valley Record team

