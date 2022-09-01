Dime Valley ran four week-long summer camps in the Comox Valley. Close to 150 youth participated. Photo supplied

A summer of Dime Valley Basketball in the Comox Valley

In what seems like a blur, the summer holidays for schools draws to a close and kids prepare for another year of learning and great experiences in their local schools. However, for Dime Valley, it was a great summer, being able to run four week-long camps for the basketball crazy valley. Close to 150 youth participated. Camps ranged from introductory K-5 up to an intense Grade 10-12 college prep camp that ran players through their paces in pursuit of preparing them to lead their senior teams this year at Isfeld, Highland, Vanier and beyond.

Youth from the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Parksville and Nanaimo experienced a great blend of fun, development and competitive games, as word of Dime Valley’s inclusive basketball family spreads around the Island.

“It has been an absolute honour to see how the area has taken to basketball and supporting what Dime Valley is trying to grow,” founder/head coach Martin Paul said. “The passion for basketball here is amazing, and we are continuing to work hard to provide year-round opportunities for youth of all ages, skills and gender to enjoy. To see so many sign-ups for both the summer camps and the upcoming fall development continues to inspire Dime to do more, and provide more.”

Paul, who believes this is just the start for Dime and has worked hard to construct eight-week fall program practice plans, as well as coaching training, wishes to welcome anyone into the Dime Family.

“Whether you want to pick up a basketball for the first time, or you are aiming to add to those that have gone on to scholarships and playing post-secondary, we have coaches and programs to support you doing so,” he said.

Dime Valley also runs club teams in the spring for girls and boys, travelling to the mainland and the U.S., and rec leagues in January, Christmas camps and a big Thanksgiving 3 on 3 tournament in October.

Next on the list for passionate basketball players and parents is the fall development that will teach fundamentals while providing the skills and coaching for those hoping to make their school teams this year. Coach Justin says he looks forward to seeing all the Dime players represented throughout the school as he continues to work as an on-call school teacher in SD71. Paul looks forward to hopefully not having to foul them out if he referees them.

To learn more about Dime Valley, follow on @dimevalleybasketball on Instagram and Facebook, or visit www.dimevalleybasketball.com

