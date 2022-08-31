Age is no barrier to Comox cyclist

Roger Thomas continues to bike up Mt. Washington in his 80s

Roger Thomas and his son Tristan after biking up Mt. Washington. Photo supplied

A year older and a couple minutes faster.

On Monday, Roger Thomas spent one hour and 40 minutes riding his bicycle to the top of Mount Washington.

Call it an early birthday present to himself. He turns 81 this month.

Last year, it took the Comox man one hour and 42 minutes to pedal the steep climb — which was a little faster than the previous year.

“It’s been my wish to ride Mount Washington every year,” said Thomas, who used to ride with the Comox Valley Cycle Club. “It was just as hard this year.”

Like last year, he was accompanied by his wife Isabel, who drove the route to keep him charged with water and sports drinks, and called out encouragement. He was also joined this year by his son Tristan, who rode the route with Thomas. Tristan runs a company that handcrafts bike wheels in New Zealand.

“We set up a ‘handicap’ timing system, and we both arrived at the lodge within three minutes of one another,” Thomas said, noting weather conditions were perfect Monday morning.

“Overcast skies, a light wind, just a few drops of rain, and virtually no insects or bears.”

Will Thomas continue with another Mount Washington ascent at age 82?

“Time will tell,” he said.

