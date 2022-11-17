Annual Jingle Bell Run in support of Comox Valley Food Bank set for Dec. 4

The Comox Valley Food Bank van will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations at the 2022 Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run. File Photo

The Comox Valley Road Runners are hosting the annual Jingle Bell Run, a fundraising event for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Gather up your family, friends, neighbours and co-workers and head out to Seal Bay by the Hardy Road parking lot for a 10 a.m. start.

Registration and donations through race roster: https://bit.ly/3hQbk3r or on site between 9:15-9:45 a.m.

The CVFB van will be available for non-perishable food stuff and a volunteer will be at the registration table with a POS terminal for day of registration. All monies go directly to the food bank.

Please park at the Hardy Road parking lot and walk along the marked trail through the forest to Jingle Bell Central (old parking lot). The running event begins at 10 a.m. with all runners and walkers present. If you want to sing a Christmas carol for a prize, the singing will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Our fun run, walk or walk/run is the seven-kilometre Forest Loop Trail (see the Seal Bay trail map) or a 3.2 km short trail. Both trails are marked with sawdust and red bows.

Thank you for your generosity! If you are unable to come out on Dec. 4 but want to support theseefforts, you can still make a donation to the Comox Valley Food Bank by registering with the race roster link above and clicking the Donate Now button to the right.

Dress festive and join everyone after your run/walk for some coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Santa will be there!

We love our dogs, but we want everyone to be and feel safe (dogs included), so please leave your dogs at home. For more information go to www.cvrr.ca or contact Mona jinglebellrun@cvrr.ca

