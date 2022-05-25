Annual run supports Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Fund

The RCAF Run is a signature event of the Royal Canadian Air Force. This year, the run will be virtual to allow all Canadians, including friends, family and other non-military, to participate. The RCAF Run is open to participants of all fitness levels.

The event will take place between May 28 and June 19, 2022. Participants can run the race in their own time and at their own pace. There are four different distances so participants can select the option that is best for them. These distances are 3k, 5k, 10k and half-marathon.

“The RCAF Run is part of what makes the Royal Canadian Air Force great,” 2022 race director Col. Maggie Jacula said. “We’re excited to share the run this year with all Canadians. It’s never been easier to participate in this signature event.”

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal. Participants who run the 5k, 10k and half-marathon will receive an exclusive race T-shirt.

All aspects of the race can be managed from home using the Runkeeper app, an easy-to-use app which can be downloaded to your smartphone. Participants can make a free account and will receive an email once the completion window has opened.

The RCAF Run has been operating for more than a decade. Funds raised support important causes. In 2018, the run raised $20,000 for Support Our Troops. The 2019 event raised $25,000 for Support Our Troops.

This year’s run funds will support the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Fund. On April 1, 2024, the RCAF celebrates 100 years of pride and tradition. Money raised by the fund will support RCAF families and to INSPIRE the next generation of aviators. In partnership with community, INSPIRE will engage young Canadians on pursuing careers in aviation, space and STEM.

www.rcafrun.ca

