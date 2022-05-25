The RCAF Run is virtual this year. File photo

The RCAF Run is virtual this year. File photo

Annual run supports Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Fund

The RCAF Run is a signature event of the Royal Canadian Air Force. This year, the run will be virtual to allow all Canadians, including friends, family and other non-military, to participate. The RCAF Run is open to participants of all fitness levels.

The event will take place between May 28 and June 19, 2022. Participants can run the race in their own time and at their own pace. There are four different distances so participants can select the option that is best for them. These distances are 3k, 5k, 10k and half-marathon.

“The RCAF Run is part of what makes the Royal Canadian Air Force great,” 2022 race director Col. Maggie Jacula said. “We’re excited to share the run this year with all Canadians. It’s never been easier to participate in this signature event.”

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal. Participants who run the 5k, 10k and half-marathon will receive an exclusive race T-shirt.

All aspects of the race can be managed from home using the Runkeeper app, an easy-to-use app which can be downloaded to your smartphone. Participants can make a free account and will receive an email once the completion window has opened.

The RCAF Run has been operating for more than a decade. Funds raised support important causes. In 2018, the run raised $20,000 for Support Our Troops. The 2019 event raised $25,000 for Support Our Troops.

This year’s run funds will support the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Fund. On April 1, 2024, the RCAF celebrates 100 years of pride and tradition. Money raised by the fund will support RCAF families and to INSPIRE the next generation of aviators. In partnership with community, INSPIRE will engage young Canadians on pursuing careers in aviation, space and STEM.

www.rcafrun.ca

Comox Valleyrunning

Previous story
Nugent-Hopkins, Kane score 2 apiece as Oilers outlast Flames, grab 3-1 playoff series lead
Next story
Saratoga lays welcome mat out for Monster Trucks

Just Posted

Ken Schley, the former CAO of Quality Foods, is the co-owner of the SS Minnow - the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: The tale of the SS Minnow

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann
Breaking: Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

The Evergreen Club's Second Stage Players are finally staging the production 'Murphy's Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.
Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

The City of Courtenay has issued 107 tickets each to a contractor and property management company for cutting or damaging more than 100 protected trees, contrary to the Tree Protection and Management Bylaw. File photo
City takes enforcement action following tree cutting in Courtenay