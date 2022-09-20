Zone 2 English and Western dressage medalists and officials: Gerry Person, Black Creek; Lee Hart Delaney, Merville; Equestrian Sport Chair, Sheila Skene, Victoria; Christal Quinn, Courtenay; Teg Harper, Black Creek; Dressage Judge Cara Whitham, Ont.; Nancy Garner, Courtenay; Heather Wade, Port McNeil; Sheila Watt, Courtenay; and volunteer equestrian co-ordinator Catherine Davidson, Black Creek. Photo supplied

B.C. 55+ Senior Games results, Comox Valley

North Island Equestrians were well represented in the medal standings at the B.C. 55+ Senior Games Sept. 13-17 in Victoria.

There were 68 entries for equestrian events at the Saanich Fairgrounds. They included Western and English dressage, working equitation, carriage driving and working hunter divisions.

Zone 2 English and western dressage medalists include Christal Quinn, Nancy Garner and Sheila Watt of Courtenay, Black Creek residents Gerry Person and Teg Harper, and Lee Hart Delaney of Merville.

The BC Senior Games Society was organized in 1987. The event was last held in Comox Valley/Campbell River in 2010 with almost 3,500 total participants. The 2023 Games will be held in Abbotsford.

