Team Richards, B.C. U18 curling champions, look to add another title to their resume at the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships Feb. 22-27 at the Comox Valley Curling Club. File photo

B.C. U21 curling championships coming to Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Curling Club (CVCC) is hosting the 2022 B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships Feb. 22-27.

Ten girls teams and six boys teams have registered to compete. The format will be round-robin for the boys, while the girls will be divided into two pools of five.

“We’re thrilled to be able to host it, because it certainly has been in doubt over the past few weeks,” CVCC manager Keith Parry said.

Local favourites include Team Richards, who earlier in the year won the U18 girls provincial championships, and the Parkinson rink that was runner-up in the boys division at U18s. Both teams are going to the national championships in Oakville, Ont. the first week in May.

Tuesday is reserved for practice sessions and opening ceremonies for competitors. Fans will be allowed when the competition starts on Wednesday. Up to 80 people will be allowed in the lounge. Attendance is free or by donation.

Three games will be contested each week day at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Playoffs are Saturday and the finals Sunday. The boys final is 9 a.m. while the girls final is at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Some of every game will be broadcast on Curl BC’s YouTube channel and/or Facebook.


