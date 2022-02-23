B.C. U21 curling championships kick off in Courtenay

16 teams from around the province are competing at the 2022 B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships Feb. 22-27 at the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photos Skip Chris Parkinson of the Comox Valley looks on as his teammates tend to the rock during Wednesday morning’s game against the Kopytko rink of Kamloops. Graham Lee (lead) concentrates before releasing the rock. From left: Graham Lee, Jackson Nowak and Christian Klein-Beekman of Team Parkinson.

The 2022 B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships kicked off Wednesday morning at the Comox Valley Curling Club.

The tournament consists of 10 girls teams and six boys teams. Local favourites include Team Richards, who earlier in the year won the U18 girls provincial championships, and the Parkinson rink that was runner-up in the boys division at U18s.

Skip Chris Parkinson and lead Graham Lee are both members of the CVCC. Their teammates are Jackson Nowak (third) of Qualicum and Christian Klein-Beekman of Parksville (second). The team took to the ice at 9 a.m. Wednesday to face the Kopytko rink of Kamloops.

Team Richards consists of skip Gracelyn Richards, Keelie Duncan (third) — both members of the CVCC — Grace McCusker (second) of North Vancouver and Duncan’s Carley Hardie (lead). The girls play at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Team Bowles — whose members are from Tunnel Town in Tsawwassen, Royal City in New Westminster and Delta Thistle in Delta — and again at 7 p.m. versus Team Woike of Duncan.

Three games are being contested Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Playoffs are Saturday and the finals are Sunday. The boys final is at 9 a.m. while the girls final is 2 p.m.

Fans are allowed. Up to 80 people will be allowed in the CVCC lounge. Attendance is free or by donation.

