Batting cage at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay gets upgrades

View of upgraded batting cage. Photo submittedView of upgraded batting cage. Photo submitted
Photographed left to right : Jason Penner, Logan Kvisle, Tony Tessaro, Jeff Barlett, Tayo Tessaro, Merv Monks all volunteered their time to complete the upgrades to the batting cage at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay.Photographed left to right : Jason Penner, Logan Kvisle, Tony Tessaro, Jeff Barlett, Tayo Tessaro, Merv Monks all volunteered their time to complete the upgrades to the batting cage at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay.

The Comox Valley batting cage had some much needed upgrades recently.

Siding was put up to make the cage more usable for players year round. A huge thank you to Slegg Lumber, Westform Metals, and Jason Begley at Slegg who donated materials. Another thank you to Jason Penner and Shannon Gaboury with the CVBA board who volunteered their time and resources making this come to life.

Baseball is growing rapidly in the Comox Valley and the hope is to continue working to improve fields and facilities to accommodate the growing numbers of kids playing baseball in the valley.

Thanks to the volunteers who gave their time to completing this project: Jason Penner, Logan Kvisle, Tony Tessaro, Jeff Barlett, Tayo Tessaro, Merv Monks

Comox ValleyComox Valley Baseball AssociationCourtenay

