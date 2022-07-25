Big Rigs, mini stocks try Saratoga Speedway on for size

Pat Monsigneur

After a series of rained-out events the resilient Saratoga Motorsports Park got one in on Saturday when Vancouver Island Mack Trucks sponsored “North American Big Rig Racing.”

Joining the Big Rigs were the Ace Brewing Bombers, Kite Delivery Hornets and a developing field of Mini-Stocks. Enthusiastic fans watched hot laps and qualifying rounds while picking out favourite drivers and deciding which race car or truck looked most dialled in.

The Big Rig team organized by veteran racer Glenn Creed of Victoria put on a spectacular race once again. Ashley Creed (#15) got out front early and only looked back enough to see her dad racing hard for a chance to get by. Ashley started her racing career in 2016 by telling dad to never let her pass him on purpose and he held true to his word but this time, after five seasons of racing, she didn’t her dad catch up, and captured her first ever main event win. Father Glenn finished second and it Jaeger Berdhal ifinished third, with his front brakes white hot!

In Ace Brewing Bomber action, Charley Ackerman (#24) continued to accumulate championship points winning another main event. It was first podium finish this season for Corey Sandirson, who drove his new #21 I-Rock Camaro for second place and the #01 Justin Formosa went home with third-place points and trophy.

The Kyte Delivery Systems Hornet classes mixed things up with the Outlaw Mini Stocks as these classes continue to be a breeding ground for speedway racers. Beginning with the Hornet “B” class, a total of 19 cars took to the track and after 20 laps Al Carter (#77) edged #93 Maria Bood and #95 Aiden Hoffman to the checkered flag. This set the stage for the first combined race as four of the top six “B” cars took the “competition transfer” and raced with the more powerful Hornet “A” class. Nigel Neufeld #98 won that race with #91 of James Laidlaw on his back bumper in second and the #60; a Hornet “B” car wheeled by Brandon Hopp, earned his second Hornet “A” podium finish showing that more power doesn’t always mean more wins.

The last “mixer” race of the evening saw two Hornet “A” cars invited to race with the more complex and powerful “Outlaw” Mini-Stocks. The Hornets put on a valiant effort but in the end were overtaken by the more sophisticated race cars. It was Jason Day who earlier set a new track record leading a field of 10 racers to the Powerhouse Sheetrock Victory Lane Podium. Second went to #64 Cody Brown and in third place Alex Mouner in #7.

Saratoga Speedway has been fuelling fun since 1969 and there’s plenty of live racing action remaining in the 2022 racing program. July 30/31 the speedway hosts two days of hot action as Comox Valley Bobcat and McQueen Construction Ltd. present “Island Outlaw Drag Racing.” Check out the online schedule and don’t miss a race; tickets are still available; to reserve yours go to saratogaracing.ca

Pat Monsigneur is the general manager of Saratoga Motorsports Park

auto racingComox Valley