Bombers, Wilroc Lites among races at Saratoga Aug. 6

With Rocky Horne and Bullit Smith looking on, Pat officiates a game of Rock Paper Scissors for prizes with contestants Jack Hrycyck and Evie Robertson during a pause in the action. Photo by Blackwolf Photography

Pat Monsigneur

Special to Black Press

With only five race nights to go, Saratoga Speedway racers are all about the points on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The night’s racing program was opened by 10-year-old Amelia Johnston of Royston singing the national anthem like a pro in her first public performance.

Bomber class

As for the racing, it’s all coming down to the wire in the Ace-Brewing Bomber class as Charley Ackerman wheeled his #24 Camaro around the “Big-D” at Saratoga this weekend chasing the first championship of his career. This season is the fifth championship battle between the three Bomber top-dogs: Ackerman, as well as two-time champs Chad Taks and Big Boston Larson.

Ackerman holds a commanding lead but there are still two-double points races left and any one of the three top competitors have a chance.

Wilroc Lites

The Wilroc “Lites” were in town to headline the event for their last Black Creek race of the season and although the car count was slim, the action on the track was hot. Rhett Smith qualified on pole and worked his #16 non-winged Sprint Car to victory ahead of Mike Shott’s #46 and Bayden Auman’s #88 by not giving his chasers any opportunities to overtake him right to the finish line!

VIROC iMods

The VIROC iMods were also racing for points and it was #1 Cayden Smith of Courtenay who was able to find his way to the front. Steve Gamble made himself heard for his return to the oval in his newly acquired #5 iMod. He qualified well and found himself competing for third place before he got loose on the turn 4 exit contacting the wall with damage. In the end, it was Smith followed by veteran racer Mike Haslam in the #22, and Black Creek’s own Ryan Monks on the Powerhouse Sheetrock Victory Lane podium.

Dwarf Cars

The Island Dwarf Cars featured 12 motorcycle-engine powered miniature roadsters and coupes. The race wasn’t without incident when pole sitter Brad Struck had a great run off turn 2 but collected the #3 of Zack Zeinstra on the dog-leg. They tangled up before the turn and stopped the program for a bit while the track was cleaned up. At the finish, it was Darien Zeinstra #17 followed by #93 Riley Windsor and Thomas Misener in #14 talking to Hall Of Fame announcer Rocky Horne at Victory Lane.

It’s the Gary Marcus Trucking and Courtenay Auto Twin 50 Bomber race next weekend and it’s expected that the field will be substantial with racers from across the Island and as far away as Saskatchewan trying to make the show. Saratoga Speedway has been fuelling fun since 1969 with the Campbell River Boatland Boat Race and a 2-day Labour Day weekend special show by Global FMX Motocross team! Check out the online schedule and don’t miss a race; tickets are still available; to reserve yours go to: www.saratogaracing.ca

Pat Monsigneur is the general manager of Saratoga Motorsports Park

auto racingCampbell RiverComox Valley