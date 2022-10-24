Cabaret-drag show supports Comox Valley rugby club

Back by popular demand, Cabaret–Drag Show, a comedic, musical fashion show with the Halloween Edition, raised funds for the Comox Valley Kickers Rugby Club, Saturday at the Masonic Lodge in Cumberland.

Hosted by Queens Amanda Luv and Mz Adrien, the sold-out event featured guests Amanda Pushawn and Vonda DoPoint. With the hosts having known each other for over 20 years, the back-and-forth made for comedy gold.

The show had it all. Music, spotlights and costume changes. The performers weren’t the only ones who went all out on their outfits. The crowd was dressed in their Halloween finest. Prizes were given to the the top three costumes.

“We are so fortunate to have the Cabaret-Drag Show support our rugby club. Not only is the community able to enjoy an entertaining night out, but can do so knowing they are also supporting the development of local athletes,” says Natalie Nguyen, co-captain of the Comox Valley Kickers Women’s rugby team.

Funds help provide jerseys and equipment, and offset costs of field rentals, referees and travel.

Tickets are already on sale for the next Cabaret-Drag Show (Christmas Edition), available online on Eventbrite. This event is Dec. 10 at the Cumberland Masonic Lodge, and will feature Queens Scarlett Rose and Carrie Dawn.

