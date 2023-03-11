Campbell River Storm eliminate Comox Valley Glacier Kings in game seven overtime

Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

It took game seven and overtime to decide the Campbell River Storm and the Comox Valley Glacier Kings opening round VIJHL playoff series on Friday, March 10.

The Storm eliminated the Glacier Kings 5-4 at a jam-packed Rod Brind’Amour Arena on an unassisted goal by Kye Benoche at 3:20 in the first overtime period.

The game saw the Glacier Kings come out storming to a 2-0 lead on goals by Austin Montgomery-Parsons (unassisted) at 9:58 and Nick Esposito (Conor Vanden Heuval assisting) at 12:51.

The Glacier Kings kept up the pressure in the early part of the second period but the Storm rallied with three goals in a row to take the 3-2 lead. Davis Frank from Vin Jackson scored at 10:35 then Mitchell Finner from Ethan Matchim and Frank scored at 12:03 followed by Carter De Boer from Benoche and Justin Gyori at 13:37.

The Glacier Kings regained the lead late in the period on two unanswered goals by Montgomery-Parsons second of the game from Jake Gusavitch at 18:29 and Mason Windsor from Alex Bend at 19:20.

The Storm tied it up in the third period on the second goal of the game by Finner, assisted by Dylan Franklin at 12:01.

Goaltenders Nick Peters (Storm) faced 37 shots and Steven Reganato faced 47.

The game was decided on Benoche’s unassisted overtime effort. Attendance at the game was 1,154 with a large and vocal contingent of Comox Valley fans making the drive north to support their squad.

The Storm now face the Oceanside Generals who elminated their first round opponent, the Port Alberni Bombers in four straight. The first game of the series is Wednesday, March 15.

