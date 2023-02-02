Canada Soccer names Comox player to men’s U-17 team

Liam Mackenzie was named to Canada’s 23-player squad for a men’s Under-17 pre-tournament camp in Guatemala in the buildup to the U17 World Cup. Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps

On Tuesday, Canada Soccer named Comox midfielder Liam Mackenzie, 15, to the 23-player squad for a men’s Under-17 pre-tournament camp in Guatemala in the buildup to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

The camp will lead straight into the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Men’s U-17 Championships Feb. 9-27 in Guatemala. Canada’s first game is Feb. 11 against Trinidad and Tobago.

Four Concacaf nations will qualify for the U17 World Cup later in the year.

