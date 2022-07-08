Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada women’s 15s face Italy in Vancouver Island rugby match

July 24 game marks first of two summer matches in Canada

Canada’s women’s 15s team will be running out at Starlight Stadium on July 24 to take on Italy as they continue their preparations for this fall’s Rugby World Cup.

The game will be the first time the women’s 15s team has played at home in seven years.

The game is the first of two matches this summer, the second being against Wales in Halifax on Aug. 27.

“After lacking fixtures for our Senior 15s teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting prospect for Canadian rugby fans across the country to watch our senior women’s and men’s teams in action on home soil,” Jamie Levchuk, interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement for Rugby Canada, said in a release.

The women’s 15s team most recently took part in the Pacific Four series against the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. Canada beat both the U.S. and Australia but lost to New Zealand. Canada is ranked third in the world and will have high hopes of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, starting on Oct. 8.

