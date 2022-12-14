Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat trying to focus on hockey as trade talk swirls

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.

The 27-year-old centre is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and this week various outlets reported that he and his agents had turned down the Canucks’ latest contract offer.

Horvat released a statement Tuesday saying he remains focused on the hockey season and playing for Vancouver, and will not be commenting on his future.

Horvat appears poised for a career-best season, with 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games this year.

He had the fourth-most goals in the league heading into Tuesday night’s action, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (25), Jason Robertson of Dallas (23) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (21).

Originally picked ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot, 215-pound native of London, Ont., has amassed 395 points (190 goals, 205 assists) over 600 regular-season games with Vancouver.

THE MOJ: If it wasn’t for bad luck, we wouldn’t have any Canuck luck at all

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
Next story
Vancouver FC sign first player

Just Posted

The Community Justice Centre welcomes Timothy Ray (left) as the new president of the board, and Karen McKinnon as its new its new managing director. Saying goodbye after 27 years at the centre is chief administrator Bruce Curtis, who is retiring. Photos supplied
Changes at the top of Comox Valley’s Community Justice Centre

Comox Valley chiropractor Derek Vinge accompanied the Cycling Canada team to France last summer. Photo submitted
Trio Takes: Finding the right gear for others

Like most others in the Comox Valley, the Cox family garden turned into a winter wonderland with the recent snowstorms. Photo by John Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Snow lays a blanket on winter beauty in the garden

Physician assistants are valued members of other provinces’ healthcare systems, but the B.C. government does not recognize their qualifications. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Military and university-trained physician assistants rejected by B.C.’s health system

Pop-up banner image