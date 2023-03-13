Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Former 7th-round draft pick inks deal after completing his college career

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Aidan McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old led the Northeastern University Huskies with 20 goals and 38 points in 34 games in his fourth and final NCAA season.

McDonough helped lead Northeastern win this year’s Beanpot championship, which features the four major college teams in the Boston area. He scored the only shootout goal in a 3-2 win over Harvard in the tournament final.

The Milton, Mass., native also won the Beanpot in 2020 when he posted a game-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 5-4 double-overtime victory over Boston University.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward had 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists) over 124 career games with the Huskies.

McDonough was originally selected by the Canucks in the seventh round, 195th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

“Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there, and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career.”

