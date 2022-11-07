Camryn Curts (20) is surrounded by teammates after scoring for TRU in the Canada West women’s soccer semi-final against Trinity Western University, Friday at UBC. Trinity won the game in overtime. Photo courtesy Bob Frid / UBC Athletics

Captain Curts rallies TRU women’s soccer team

Courtenay-raised Camryn Curts, captain of the Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team, found the back of the net in the 65th minute to send the Canada West semi-final match against Trinity Western University into overtime, Friday at UBC. Trinity scored a goal in the second half of overtime to advance to the championship final, where they lost to UBC.

Curts, a central midfielder, finished her fifth and final season with the Kamloops team in Saturday’s bronze medal match, which they lost 3-0 to the Calgary Dinos.

Curts scored four goals this season, including one in an exciting quarter-final win over Mount Royal, the top side in the Prairie Division.

READ: Curts rallies TRU in Canada West quarter-final

“She scored some pivotal goals,” women’s head coach Mark Pennington said. “It’ll be sad to lose her but it’s part of the university system.”

Fellow WolfPack midfielder Sydney Sunderland, a second-year player, also hails from Courtenay.

“She’s played some good minutes,” Pennington said. “I think she’s going to be an exciting talent in the future.”

TRU compiled a 6-6-2 regular season record. It was just the second time the women’s soccer team has qualified for playoffs.

“We finished fourth in Canada West, which for us is a huge achievement,” Pennington said.


