Captain Curts rallies TRU women’s soccer team

Courtenay-raised Camryn Curts, captain of the Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team, found the back of the net in the 65th minute to send the Canada West semi-final match against Trinity Western University into overtime, Friday at UBC. Trinity scored a goal in the second half of overtime to advance to the championship final, where they lost to UBC.
Curts, a central midfielder, finished her fifth and final season with the Kamloops team in Saturday’s bronze medal match, which they lost 3-0 to the Calgary Dinos.
Curts scored four goals this season, including one in an exciting quarter-final win over Mount Royal, the top side in the Prairie Division.
“She scored some pivotal goals,” women’s head coach Mark Pennington said. “It’ll be sad to lose her but it’s part of the university system.”
Fellow WolfPack midfielder Sydney Sunderland, a second-year player, also hails from Courtenay.
“She’s played some good minutes,” Pennington said. “I think she’s going to be an exciting talent in the future.”
TRU compiled a 6-6-2 regular season record. It was just the second time the women’s soccer team has qualified for playoffs.
“We finished fourth in Canada West, which for us is a huge achievement,” Pennington said.
