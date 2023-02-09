Gavin Chatterton skiing his way to silver in the U16 Boys 5km skate. Photo by Mark Locki

Gavin Chatterton skiing his way to silver in the U16 Boys 5km skate. Photo by Mark Locki

Chatterton, Ram reach podium at Western Canadian Nordics

A small but mighty team of Strathcona Nordic Ski Club athletes demonstrated their grit and tenacity at the recent Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships held over three days in Kimberley, B.C. More than 450 athletes from ski clubs throughout western Canada attended the Kimberley Nordic Ski Club event, as well as a handful of skiers from Ontario and Quebec.

Leading the charge was Gavin Chatterton of Campbell River with three top performances in the U16 boys category. On the first day of racing, Gavin came away with a silver in the 5km skate, followed by a gold in the individual skate sprint on day two and a fourth-place finish in the 7.5k classic event on the final day of racing. He showed composure, perseverance of effort and tremendous ability across the disciplines of cross country skiing.

Other top performances came from Carly Ram of Courtenay with a bronze in the U18 girls 11k classic, Amelia Moore of Comox with a fourth-place finish in the U14 girls 3.75km event, Madeleine Galik of Courtenay who was seventh in the U18 girls 5km skate, and Ella Moore of Comox was eighth in the U10 girls one-kilometre classic event.

“The trip was a rewarding experience for this group of athletes with some solid lessons learned and a tremendous opportunity to put the many hours of training to the test with much success,” a press release states. “Many thanks to the parents, support team and coaches who contributed to the success of this race trip.”

Comox Valleyskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros and his therapy dog Pearl. (Submitted photo)
Island Health suspends Port Hardy doctor from ER, alleging ‘serious patient complaint’

The swimming pool at the Comox Valley Sports Centre re-opens Feb. 13
Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool reopening after extended closure

Love in the Time of Fentanyl (81 min) is an intimate film looking beyond the stigma of injection drug users. (screenshot)
Film screening and discussion upcoming regarding toxic drug supply in the Comox Valley

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

Pop-up banner image