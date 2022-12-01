Harriette Mackenzie is pictured taking the jump ball against Douglas College. Courtesy Kaevon Chen/ kourtside photography

Harriette Mackenzie is pictured taking the jump ball against Douglas College. Courtesy Kaevon Chen/ kourtside photography

Comox basketball player leads VIU, PacWest conference

Following a tremendous rookie season with the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners women’s basketball team, Harriette Mackenzie of Comox is leading the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PacWest) conference in points, rebounds and blocks.

Her team had a tough pre-season against top Canada West USport teams including UVic, University of Calgary, Trinity Western and the University of Fraser Valley.

In the first game of the collegiate season, Mackenzie fouled out after scoring 11 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes of play in a Nov. 4 road win (63-54) over Camosun College. She responded well in her next two games with 28 points and 18 rebounds in 18 minutes of play in an 87-44 win Nov. 12 over last year’s PacWest provincial champs, Okanagan College. Mackenzie then had a huge game Nov. 18 at home — a battle for first place against Douglas College. She was one block shy of a triple double (23 points, 23 rebounds and nine blocks), leading VIU to a 21-point win.

Last Friday at home, the Mariners lost 61-55 to Capilano College, but rebounded Saturday with a 73-41 win over Langara College.

VIU leads the PacWest standings with a 4-1 record and eight points. The team plays at Columbia Bible College Friday, Dec. 2, last game before the Christmas break.

