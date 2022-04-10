Harriette Mackenzie was a force at the 2022 CCAA Women’s Basketball National Championships. Paul Yates @ Vancouver Sports Pictures

Harriette Mackenzie was a force at the 2022 CCAA Women’s Basketball National Championships. Paul Yates @ Vancouver Sports Pictures

Comox basketball player named VIU rookie-of-the-year

Comox basketball player Harriette Mackenzie was named women’s rookie-of-the-year last week at the Vancouver Island University Mariners’ 2022 Athletic Banquet.

Mackenzie is coming off a stellar performance at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national women’s basketball tournament, last month at VIU in Nanaimo, where she earned a first team tournament all-star. Her team lost to the NAIT Ooks in the championship final.

Despite transferring from Ontario Tech in November, and only playing half a season with the Mariners, Mackenzie led the PacWest in field goal percentage and in points per minute. She was second on her team in scoring and in rebounding, despite playing only 14 minutes per game. She was VIU’s top scorer and rebounder at nationals.

Mariners’ rookie-of-the-year awards are given to first-year athletes who have a “tremendous impact on their team and season.”

Mackenzie is looking forward to building on her rookie season as a leader on and off the court next year.

