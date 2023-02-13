The Highland Raiders senior girls basketball team won their home tournament last weekend. They’re at Islands this weekend. Photo supplied

Comox basketball team wins home tournament

The Highland Raiders senior girls basketball team won their home tournament last weekend, beating Nanaimo Christian School, ranked fourth in B.C. for single A, 40-36 in a thrilling overtime game.

“It was a real battle from beginning to end,” coach Brian Stevens said. “As a team we executed our hardest working and complete game so far this year. There was no quit in our girls…hitting the floor, winning most of the 50-50 balls, and continuously moving off the ball on offence.”

Brooke Horsfall was named player of the game.

Recently, the girls lost to Kwalikum, a solid defensive team, in the first round of the North Island Championships in Ladysmith. In the first half, Highland shut down their key big player, but the outside players were hot. This put the Raiders down by 14 at the half. They outscored Kwalikum in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. The Raiders then beat Ladysmith 79-28 in the third-place game.

“The girls played a focused and disciplined game against Ladysmith for the full 40 minutes,” Stevens said.

Highland plays at the Island Championships at Brentwood Bay Feb. 16-18. Go RAIDERS!

