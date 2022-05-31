Comox Dragon Boat Festival needs volunteers

The Comox Dragon Boat Festival is calling for volunteers to work at one of the funnest sports events to hit the Comox Valley this summer.

The festival features dragon boat teams from across Vancouver Island and B.C. that will be racing during a full day of festivities Saturday, June 11 at the Comox Marina Park. There will be food, live entertainment, cultural displays and racing.

“We’re looking for positive people willing to help out with dock duties, site duties and the dozens of other tasks it takes to produce a festival like this,” says Kyle Chow, senior manager operations and events for the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club, producers of the festival. “Volunteers will be joining a small group of trained professionals who’ll guide them throughout the day.”

The entertainment lineup includes:

•Anela Kahiamoe, whose music brings a tropical feel-good vibe;

•Oscar and Britt, whose music has influences from Spain and Latin-America;

•Tightrope, an energetic blues trio that performs at festivals and venues on Vancouver Island.

“This is also a fun opportunity for students who may need volunteer hours for graduation,” Chow said. “We can provide schools with a letter advising them of a student’s participation as a volunteer in the festival.”

Volunteers can fill out this form at https://fgpcshop.com/volunteer or email volunteer@fgpaddle.com with contact information and volunteer preferences.

