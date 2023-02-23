Comox footballer bound for World Cup

Liam Mackenzie of Comox and his teammates on Canada’s Under-17 men’s soccer team have qualified for the U17 World Cup later this year in Peru.

Canada beat Puerto Rico 3-0 Wednesday at the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Championships, bumping its record to 3-1 at the tournament in Guatemala. Mackenzie, a midfielder, subbed in at the 64th minute.

Canada’s only loss so far has been to the U.S., who they play in Friday’s semi-final. The victor advances to Sunday’s final against the winner of the Mexico/Panama semi.

