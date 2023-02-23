John and Kerri Mackenzie, Liam’s parents, in Guatemala celebrating Wednesday’s win over Puerto Rico. Photo supplied

John and Kerri Mackenzie, Liam’s parents, in Guatemala celebrating Wednesday’s win over Puerto Rico. Photo supplied

Comox footballer bound for World Cup

Liam Mackenzie of Comox and his teammates on Canada’s Under-17 men’s soccer team have qualified for the U17 World Cup later this year in Peru.

Canada beat Puerto Rico 3-0 Wednesday at the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Championships, bumping its record to 3-1 at the tournament in Guatemala. Mackenzie, a midfielder, subbed in at the 64th minute.

Canada’s only loss so far has been to the U.S., who they play in Friday’s semi-final. The victor advances to Sunday’s final against the winner of the Mexico/Panama semi.

Liam Mackenzie, left, and forward Kyler Vojvodic after Wednesday’s victory. Photo supplied

