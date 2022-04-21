Comox footballer scores four goals at elite youth tournament

Liam Mackenzie, back row third from right, captains the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-15 team that competes in the MLS Next league. Photo supplied

Liam Mackenzie, who trains at the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy, scored four times at the Generation adidas Cup tournament, April 9-17 in Frisco, Texas. He scored both goals in a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy, and one against European opponent, FC Porto.

The elite youth tournament featured 80 MLS and professional club academies from around the world.

The Comox-raised Mackenzie captains the Whitecaps Under-15 team that competes in the MLS Next league.

“Liam is consistently one of the strongest players on the field, no matter the opposition, and I rate him as one of the best U15 players in the MLS Next,” said Dan Fairhurst, head coach of the ‘Caps U15s. “He is an energetic and hardworking midfielder who has quality on the ball and determination to win. He is good in the air, and is a very good passer and striker of the ball. Overall, he is a pleasure to work with and a top prospect at the club.”

