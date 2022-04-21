Liam Mackenzie, back row third from right, captains the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-15 team that competes in the MLS Next league. Photo supplied

Liam Mackenzie, back row third from right, captains the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-15 team that competes in the MLS Next league. Photo supplied

Comox footballer scores four goals at elite youth tournament

Liam Mackenzie captains the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-15 team

Liam Mackenzie, who trains at the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy, scored four times at the Generation adidas Cup tournament, April 9-17 in Frisco, Texas. He scored both goals in a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy, and one against European opponent, FC Porto.

The elite youth tournament featured 80 MLS and professional club academies from around the world.

The Comox-raised Mackenzie captains the Whitecaps Under-15 team that competes in the MLS Next league.

“Liam is consistently one of the strongest players on the field, no matter the opposition, and I rate him as one of the best U15 players in the MLS Next,” said Dan Fairhurst, head coach of the ‘Caps U15s. “He is an energetic and hardworking midfielder who has quality on the ball and determination to win. He is good in the air, and is a very good passer and striker of the ball. Overall, he is a pleasure to work with and a top prospect at the club.”

RELATED: Comox soccer talent dons captain’s armband for U15 Whitecaps


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boys soccerComox Valley

Previous story
Courtenay recreational gymnasts excel at gymnastics championships

Just Posted

Dr. Jonathan Reggler is asking Comox council for a moratorium on high density and large residential builds until a Valley-wide plan is enacted to bring more family doctors to the area. File photo
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage

Raida Bolton was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award at the April 20 Strathcona Sunrise Rotary meeting. Photo by Christy Woods
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society

The provincial government as invested in 182 additional childcare spaces in the Comox Valley. Stock image metrocreatve
Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

Another barge being towed into Union Bay Tuesday night. Photo supplied
Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction