Liam Mackenzie of Comox is a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps U17 squad who is playing with Canada’s U17 soccer team as it prepares for next year’s age-group World Cup. Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps

Comox footballer scores winner for Canada

Canada’s Under-17 team beats Costa Rica in friendly

Liam Mackenzie came off the bench Thursday (Dec. 15) to score the game-winning goal for Canada’s Under-17 soccer team in a game against Costa Rica. With about 15 minutes remaining, the Comox-raised midfielder picked up the ball near half, played a give-and-go with roommate Antoni Klukowski, and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Canada won the game 2-1. Their first tally was an own-goal by Costa Rica.

The teams squared off in Mexico City at the Copa Mexico de Naciones Sub-17 tournament. Canada plays Mexico on Monday, Dec. 19. The three-nation event precedes the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Men’s U-17 Championships Feb. 9-27 in Guatemala.

Liam, a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps U17 squad, is one of 25 players named to the national team as it prepares for the FIFA U17 World Cup next October in Peru. The team will eventually be whittled down to 20 players.


