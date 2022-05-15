Comox Golf Ladies host Mother’s Day tournament

From left: Low gross winner Shelly Stouffer and Jan Davidson, low net winner. Photo supplied

The Comox Golf Ladies hosted the North Island Golf Tournament on Mother’s Day, May 8. The tournament was sponsored by Gregg Hart, Royal LePage in the Comox Valley.

There were three hole-in-one sponsors:

#5. Ana Fleck and Kimberly Pierce of INVIS Pacific View Mortgages, $10,000;

#9. Mike Paroshy of Westview Ford. $10,000;

#18. Tomi Wittwer of Comox Fireplace and Patio. $30,000 shopping spree.

A total number of 64 entries made up a full field.

The Mildred Laver Trophy was presented to Shelly Stouffer for the low gross score of 78.

The CFCP Trophy was presented to Jan Davidson for the low net score of 76.

Low gross results:

1. Stouffer (Fairwinds) 78

2. Josee Deslauriers (Morningstar) 85

3. Andrea Kosa (Glencoe Club, Calgary) 86

4. Karen Kloske (March Meadows) 87

5. Tammy Brunin (Storey Creek) 92

6. Dee Horie (Crown Isle) 94

7. Ruth Chapman (Crown Isle) 95

8. May Mitchell ((Crown Isle) 98

9. Sandy Tufnail (Comox) 99

10. Sue Powers (Storey Creek) 100

Low net:

1. Jan Davidson (BC Players) 76

2. Nancy Riva (Comox) 77

3. Medissa Morrow (Morningstar) 79

4. Gloria Grieve (Comox) 81

5. Jennifer Warnyca (Comox) 81

6. Mary Buchanan (Comox)

7. Leslie Degagne (Crown Isle) 82

8. Sue Fulkerth (Comox) 83

9. Linda Broadbent (Sunnydale) 83

10. Mary Payne (Crown Isle) 83