From left: Low gross winner Shelly Stouffer and Jan Davidson, low net winner. Photo supplied

From left: Low gross winner Shelly Stouffer and Jan Davidson, low net winner. Photo supplied

Comox Golf Ladies host Mother’s Day tournament

The Comox Golf Ladies hosted the North Island Golf Tournament on Mother’s Day, May 8. The tournament was sponsored by Gregg Hart, Royal LePage in the Comox Valley.

There were three hole-in-one sponsors:

#5. Ana Fleck and Kimberly Pierce of INVIS Pacific View Mortgages, $10,000;

#9. Mike Paroshy of Westview Ford. $10,000;

#18. Tomi Wittwer of Comox Fireplace and Patio. $30,000 shopping spree.

A total number of 64 entries made up a full field.

The Mildred Laver Trophy was presented to Shelly Stouffer for the low gross score of 78.

The CFCP Trophy was presented to Jan Davidson for the low net score of 76.

Low gross results:

1. Stouffer (Fairwinds) 78

2. Josee Deslauriers (Morningstar) 85

3. Andrea Kosa (Glencoe Club, Calgary) 86

4. Karen Kloske (March Meadows) 87

5. Tammy Brunin (Storey Creek) 92

6. Dee Horie (Crown Isle) 94

7. Ruth Chapman (Crown Isle) 95

8. May Mitchell ((Crown Isle) 98

9. Sandy Tufnail (Comox) 99

10. Sue Powers (Storey Creek) 100

Low net:

1. Jan Davidson (BC Players) 76

2. Nancy Riva (Comox) 77

3. Medissa Morrow (Morningstar) 79

4. Gloria Grieve (Comox) 81

5. Jennifer Warnyca (Comox) 81

6. Mary Buchanan (Comox)

7. Leslie Degagne (Crown Isle) 82

8. Sue Fulkerth (Comox) 83

9. Linda Broadbent (Sunnydale) 83

10. Mary Payne (Crown Isle) 83

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

Just Posted

Comox Coun./CVRD board member Ken Grant, left, and Trevor Pritoula, CVMHA director and rebranding committee chair, are show the new logo embossed on a puck and hoodie. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

A siren bank and strobe lights beside Barber’s Hole on the Puntledge River hydroelectric system. Photo supplied.
BC Hydro to test siren system along Puntledge River

Vancouver Island MusicFest is putting the call out for food vendors for the July 8-10 festival. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Vancouver Island MusicFest putting out the call for food vendors

Ireland was one of 22 countries represented at the 2022 Mini World Cup in Courtenay, May 14-15. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Courtenay hosts the 2022 Mini World Cup