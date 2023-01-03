Comox Paddlers Club hosts first aid session

The Comox Paddlers Club hosts First Aid Knowledge for Paddlers, Jan. 5 at the Comox Lion’s Den. Photo supplied

The Comox Paddlers Club cordially invites fellow paddlers to attend another educational presentation – First Aid Knowledge for Paddlers. This special presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Comox Lion’s Den at 1729 Comox Ave., lower level, entrance of Nordin Street.

The club is a non-profit society that brings together people who share an interest in paddling.

Viki Cirkvencic will discuss first aid knowledge that would be beneficial for paddlers to know. Would you know the signs of someone having a stroke or heart attack? Is your first aid kit equipped for common injuries such as sprains or cooking burns?

Viki manages Comox Valley Kayaks and Canoes, and is a retired firefighter. She owned and operated a sea kayak business in Saskatchewan, and is a Red Cross-certified first aid instructor.

Please mark this on your calendar!

Everyone is welcome. Non-members are asked to pay $5 at the door.

