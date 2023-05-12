Comox pickleball tournament draws record attendance

Action from a mixed doubles game at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association’s Sixth Annual Pickleball Tournament held at the Canadian Forces gymnasium in Comox on May 6 and 7. Action from a mixed doubles game at the Comox Valley Pickleball Association’s Sixth Annual Pickleball Tournament held at the Canadian Forces gymnasium in Comox on May 6 and 7.

A record 134 participants from all over B.C. attended the Comox Valley Pickleball Association’s Sixth Annual Pickleball Tournament held at the Canadian Forces gymnasium in Comox on May 6 and 7.

Every year the Comox Valley Pickleball Association (CVPA) hosts one of the largest tournaments on Vancouver Island making it a “must-attend” event for the exploding population of pickleballers in B.C.

This year there were seven events held on six indoor courts handling multiple skill levels including men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday.

As the game has grown, the skill level has increased dramatically and our local players have kept pace with some of the best in B.C. winning 20 of the 42 medals awarded.

An event of this size could not operate without the support of its volunteer group. There were 30-plus volunteers working tirelessly throughout the weekend preparing food and lunches for every participant, setting up the facility and refereeing the matches.

The medal winners for this year’s pickleball tournament were:

Women’s 3.5

Gold: Carol Usher and Sally Morten, Nanaimo

Silver: Tessa Graham and Vanessa Ramsdale, Victoria

Bronze: Lina Vallee and Christine Becker, Powell River

Women’s 4.0

Gold: Barbara Meihuizen and Sandra Bars, Comox

Silver: Glenna Hazeldine and Sharon de Goede, Comox/Cumberland

Bronze: Lina Vallee and Christine Becker, Powell River

Men’s 3.5

Gold: Mike Nesbit and Maurice Gillis, Comox Valley

Silver: Darcy Miller and Serge Poirier, Comox Valley

Bronze: Michael Tymchuk and Al Lobban, Cumberland

Men’s 4.0

Gold: David Blumer and Rob MacDonald, Shawnagan

Silver: Tony Toledo and Calvin Woroniak, Comox

Bronze: Wade Dawe and Neil Rich, Parksville

Mixed 3.0

Gold: Tessa Graham and Bob Friesen, Saturna Isle./Victoria

Silver: Sandra Bassett and Bryan Mitchell, Nanaimo

Bronze: Geoff Brameld and Donna Turner, Comox

Mixed 3.5

Gold: Maurice Gillis and Jane Morris, Comox

Silver: Shawn Hickman and Venessa Ramsdale, Victoria

Bronze: Beverly Truman and David Zyla, Courtenay

Mixed 4.0

Gold: Sandra Bars and Alex Hornby, Campbell River/ Cortes Isle.

Silver: Joshua Mitchell and Lee-Ann Mitchell, Nanaimo

Bronze: Murray Serjeant and Megan Mitchell, Nanaimo

With a current membership of more than 450 active players, the Comox Valley Pickleball Association, in conjunction with the local municipalities, continue to provide facilities, programs and events for both its current members and the exploding number of new players entering the sport.

For more information on the CVPA and the sport itself, visit cvpickleball.ca.

