Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe qualifies for Olympic women’s halfpipe final

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe competes during the women’s halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe will get a chance to defend her Olympic gold medal.

Sharpe was one of three Canadians to earn a spot in the women’s halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Games, after finishing sixth in qualifying action on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with a best score of 86.25.

Fellow Canadians Rachael Karker (second, 89.50) and Amy Fraser (11th, 75.75) also reached the top 12, who will compete in the final (tomorrow, 5:30 p.m.). Eileen Gu of China is in top spot.

Sharpe won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea but is coming off a serious injury. Approximately a year ago, she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), partially tore her MCL (medial collateral ligament) and fractured her femur. The injury occurred at the X Games Aspen 2021, as she was attempting the first-ever 1260 in women’s superpipe competition.

— VI Daily Staff

