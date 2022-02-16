Canada’s Cassie Sharpe competes during the women’s halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe qualifies for Olympic women’s halfpipe final

Defending gold-medallist looks to retain title for Canada

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe will get a chance to defend her Olympic gold medal.

Sharpe was one of three Canadians to earn a spot in the women’s halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Games, after finishing sixth in qualifying action on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with a best score of 86.25.

Fellow Canadians Rachael Karker (second, 89.50) and Amy Fraser (11th, 75.75) also reached the top 12, who will compete in the final (tomorrow, 5:30 p.m.). Eileen Gu of China is in top spot.

Sharpe won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea but is coming off a serious injury. Approximately a year ago, she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), partially tore her MCL (medial collateral ligament) and fractured her femur. The injury occurred at the X Games Aspen 2021, as she was attempting the first-ever 1260 in women’s superpipe competition.

— VI Daily Staff

