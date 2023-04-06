The Comox United Over 48s won all four games played at a recent tournament in Victoria. Photo supplied

The Comox United Over 48s won all four games played at a recent tournament in Victoria. Photo supplied

Comox United Over 48s run the table at Victoria soccer tournament

This past weekend April 1-2, the over 48s Comox United men’s team headed down to Victoria to play in the ever-so-popular Bill Drew Soccer Fest 2023.

It has been more than three years since the event has taken place due to COVID. With a 17-player squad, the Comox team was ready to play.

In the opening game, Comox defeated Victoria Centaurs 2-0.

The second game resulted in a 4-1 victory over Victoria Zgoda – of note; the team’s sniper, Sean Kerrigan, capped all four of Comox’s goals.

Sunday’s early morning third game against Victoria Vantreights ended in a 1-0 victory for Comox, and the final game against Victoria Gunners ended with a 2-0 victory. The team went 4-0.

This tournament is a friendly no awards event. Teams from the USA and central Canada came out for the mere enjoyment of the beautiful game. The team thanks organizer Hu Wallis and his team for putting together another enjoyable tournament.

Comox Valleysoccer

Previous story
Duncan’s Sandwith-Craig rink new BC Women’s Curling Club champions
Next story
Sapporo election could restart bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Just Posted

Galactic, a funk band from New Orleans, will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo by Josh Brasted Photography.
Galactic – featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph – to make its Vancouver Island MusicFest debut

Living Hope Church recently purchased the Little Red Church in Comox. Photo supplied
New owner brings ‘Living Hope’ to Comox’s Little Red Church

Do you consider yourself hand with repair tools? The Cumberland Repair Café is currently looking for volunteers for its upcoming Repair Cafe. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Upcoming Cumberland Repair Cafe seeking volunteers

A father and his two sons escaped a burning trailer north of Courtenay on March 4 from a rear window along with their cat, but the trailer was completely destroyed. Photo submitted
Family looking for new home after fire rips through trailer north of Courtenay

Pop-up banner image