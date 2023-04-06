Comox United Over 48s run the table at Victoria soccer tournament

The Comox United Over 48s won all four games played at a recent tournament in Victoria. Photo supplied

This past weekend April 1-2, the over 48s Comox United men’s team headed down to Victoria to play in the ever-so-popular Bill Drew Soccer Fest 2023.

It has been more than three years since the event has taken place due to COVID. With a 17-player squad, the Comox team was ready to play.

In the opening game, Comox defeated Victoria Centaurs 2-0.

The second game resulted in a 4-1 victory over Victoria Zgoda – of note; the team’s sniper, Sean Kerrigan, capped all four of Comox’s goals.

Sunday’s early morning third game against Victoria Vantreights ended in a 1-0 victory for Comox, and the final game against Victoria Gunners ended with a 2-0 victory. The team went 4-0.

This tournament is a friendly no awards event. Teams from the USA and central Canada came out for the mere enjoyment of the beautiful game. The team thanks organizer Hu Wallis and his team for putting together another enjoyable tournament.

