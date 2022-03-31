Comox Valley 55+ slow pitch season gets underway at Lewis Park in April

Now that COVID restrictions are finally easing up, the mixed Evergreen Slow Pitch organization is looking for players of all skills to come out and play ball.

If you are interested, you need to be 55 + years old and looking to have a good time.

“Our games are at a recreational level only and we play for fun in a relaxed atmosphere with a really super bunch of senior gals and guys,” said André Schinck . “You haven’t played for a while and your playing skills are not what they used to be, no problem, you are still most welcome to come out.”

The group plays Tuesday and Friday mornings from 09:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Lewis Park in Courtenay. The first practice is on April 19 and the schedule runs until the end of August.

For more information, either come to Lewis Park and ask for Andre, call 250- 338-9488 or send him an e-mail at andre.s64@outlook.com.

Comox ValleySports