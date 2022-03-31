55+ mixed slow pitch is starting up for the season at Lewis Park in Courtenay.

Comox Valley 55+ slow pitch season gets underway at Lewis Park in April

Now that COVID restrictions are finally easing up, the mixed Evergreen Slow Pitch organization is looking for players of all skills to come out and play ball.

If you are interested, you need to be 55 + years old and looking to have a good time.

“Our games are at a recreational level only and we play for fun in a relaxed atmosphere with a really super bunch of senior gals and guys,” said André Schinck . “You haven’t played for a while and your playing skills are not what they used to be, no problem, you are still most welcome to come out.”

The group plays Tuesday and Friday mornings from 09:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Lewis Park in Courtenay. The first practice is on April 19 and the schedule runs until the end of August.

For more information, either come to Lewis Park and ask for Andre, call 250- 338-9488 or send him an e-mail at andre.s64@outlook.com.

Comox ValleySports

Previous story
O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues hand Vancouver Canucks 4-3 loss to sweep season series
Next story
19 Wing Comox veterans bound for Invictus Games

Just Posted

Downtown Comox in bloom. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Weekly seasonal market proposed for downtown Comox

54-year old Michael Davey was last seen on March 30, 2022 in Courtenay. Photo via Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing man

The artifact appears to be a war club. Photo, K’ómoks First Nation
Royston-area man turns up Indigenous artifact in yard

Aaron Hong with his mother, Michelle. Aaron had a life-altering diagnosis of leukemia last year. YANA was there to help the family. Photo supplied
YANA by family’s side when toddler receives leukemia diagnosis