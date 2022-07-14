Wyatt Lyon of the Comox Valley earned co-MVP honours at the FTF (First Touch Football) Summer Soccer Combine. This resulted in an invite to an all-star soccer showcase this summer in Toronto. Photo supplied

Wyatt Lyon of the Comox Valley earned co-MVP honours at the FTF (First Touch Football) Summer Soccer Combine. This resulted in an invite to an all-star soccer showcase this summer in Toronto. Photo supplied

Comox Valley athlete co-MVP at soccer combine

Comox Valley youth soccer talent Wyatt Lyon participated in the FTF (First Touch Football) Summer Soccer Combine July 9-10 at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex.

Wyatt, 17, a defensive midfielder who is going into Grade 12 at Mark Isfeld Secondary, was among 80-plus players being evaluated by coaches over two days of games. The combine is one of five stops across Canada that give prospective college athletes an opportunity to showcase their talents to coaches and scouts from North America and abroad.

Wyatt was selected player-of-the-game in his second match, and earned co-MVP honours at the conclusion of the combine.

He has been invited to the FTF top-60 all-star showcase event Aug. 3-4 in Toronto.

This summer, Wyatt is playing for the Nanaimo team in the Pacific Coast League, which is mostly comprised of college and university footballers. In winter, he played for the Comox Valley United men’s team that competes in the first division of the Vancouver Island Soccer League. He hopes to play post-secondary soccer after high school.

