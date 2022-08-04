Comox Valley athlete wins BC Games leadership award

Payge Doty-Brown was presented with a leadership award at the BC Summer Games. At left is Selen Alpay, owner of the Canadian Tire store in Prince George. Photo supplied

Comox Valley track and field athlete Payge Doty-Brown was awarded a leadership award at the BC Summer Games last month in Prince George.

The Games provide athletes with a competitive opportunity and experience to learn about team work, goal-setting, friendship and community excellence. The leadership bursary supports healthy choices, builds self-reliance and confidence, and inspires youth to become leaders.

This year, nearly 300 athletes applied for the bursary. Payge, 14, was presented with the award after winning a silver medal in the hammer throw. The bursary recognizes athletes who have achieved in sport and education, and who go above and beyond in their communities through leadership and volunteer activities. In June, Payge was part of a team of four students from the Mark Isfeld Interact Club who applied for the Joe Roberts Promise Project. They won $5,000 that was matched for a total of $10,000 to the Comox Valley Foundry.

Comox ValleyTrack and field