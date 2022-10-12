File photo of the Glacier Kings Sept. 24 versus Victoria.

File photo of the Glacier Kings Sept. 24 versus Victoria.

Comox Valley beats Kerry Park in road game

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings beat the Kerry Park Islanders 6-3 Tuesday in Parksville.

Mason Windsor of the Kings opened the scoring on the power play eight minutes into the first period, and Mason Rudrud made it 2-0 Comox Valley at the 15:05 mark.

Kerry Park scored at 5:24 of the second frame, but 16 seconds later Yetis forward Nolan Bowsher restored the two-goal lead. The home side responded with goals at 8:25 and 13:04 to tie the game, but Comox Valley regained the lead at 16:48 on a short-handed goal by Aodhan Hildebrandt.

The Glacier Kings did all the scoring in the third — Nick Esposito with his ninth, and Austin Montgomery-Parsons with his seventh of the year on the power play — to seal the victory.

Hildebrandt, with a goal and an assist, was named first star of the game.

Colton Hanson earned the win in net for Comox Valley, which leads the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with 19 points in 12 games.

The Glacier Kings next game is Friday in Campbell River. On Saturday, Comox Valley hosts the Westshore Wolves. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for both games.

