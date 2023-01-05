Glaicer Kings forward Nick Esposito scored his 20th of the season Wednesday. File photo

Comox Valley beats Port Alberni in VIJHL hockey

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings kicked off the new year with a 5-4 shootout victory Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Port Alberni.

The home side came out strong with two goals in the first period and a third tally at 3:34 of the second before Jake Gusavitch put Comox Valley on the board with his sixth of the season. The Glacier Kings then rattled off three goals in the third frame — Brigham Nye at 3:49, Nick Esposito at 9:24 (his 20th of the season) and Nolan Bowsher at 11:37 — but the Bombers tied the game at four apiece late in the period.

Gusavitch and Austin Montgomery-Parsons scored for Comox Valley in the shootout.

Kings goalie Steven Reganato earned his 15th win of the season with 28 saves.

The two teams go at it again Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

