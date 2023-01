Daniel Gilfillan, middle in red, is shown competing for Canada at a biathlon event in Europe. Photo supplied

For the second time, Daniel Gilfillan of the Comox Valley has qualified for the youth world biathlon championships.

The 18-year-old posted some strong results while competing for Canada in Italy and Austria. He then won the most recent North American Cup, Jan. 4-8 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in Vernon.

The 2023 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships are in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan in March.

Soldier Hollow, Utah hosted last year’s competition.

READ: Comox Valley biathlete competes at youth worlds

Comox Valley