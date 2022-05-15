Ken Dickinson, 60, won two gold medals at the Vancouver Naturals bodybuilding competition. Photo supplied

Ken Dickinson, 60, won two gold medals at the Vancouver Naturals bodybuilding competition. Photo supplied

Comox Valley bodybuilder, 60, wins two golds at Vancouver Naturals

Ken Dickinson, a 60-year-old Comox Valley bodybuilder, was chasing the 50-plus grand-masters and 40-plus masters titles at a recent competition.

He won both divisions at the Vancouver Naturals bodybuilding event, May 7 in North Vancouver. He also won a silver medal in masters men’s physique, and placed sixth out of eight in the open class.

Dickinson has been working out for 38 years. It was his first bodybuilding competition.

“It’s been on my bucket list for years,” he said.

The event was a World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) Canada pro qualifier. However, there were not enough competitors in Dickinson’s class to earn a pro card, so he’s working on next year.


