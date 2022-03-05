Comox Valley can’t close out series at home

It was the dreaded cross-ice pass that was the Glacier Kings’ undoing Saturday night.

Playing to close out their series against Oceanside at home, they carried the play and badly outshot the visitors 40-19, but Oceanside made the most of their chances, catching Comox Valley in transition enough to find the back of the net more than the home side.

The teams spent the first 10 minutes feeling each other out and were even on shots. About 12 minutes in, Glacier Kings captain Caileb Berge grabbed the puck, turned near the blue line and fired it at the net, while Jory Swanson was able to redirect for the goal. A minute later though, Oceanside scored in transition, then went ahead later in the first and never looked back.

In the second, Logan Furlong put Comox Valley within one but the visitors added another in the second to add to the lead. In the final frame, Comox Valley again applied the pressure, but Oceanside added an insurance marker at the 12:18 mark, and finally an empty-netter with just under 90 seconds in regulation for the 5-2 win.

The teams will now play Sunday in Oceanside to settle the score. Game time is 7 p.m.



