Glacier Kings captain Caileb Berge gets ready to take the draw. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Glacier Kings captain Caileb Berge gets ready to take the draw. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Comox Valley can’t close out series at home

Glacier Kings and Generals will play decisive game Sunday in Oceanside

It was the dreaded cross-ice pass that was the Glacier Kings’ undoing Saturday night.

Playing to close out their series against Oceanside at home, they carried the play and badly outshot the visitors 40-19, but Oceanside made the most of their chances, catching Comox Valley in transition enough to find the back of the net more than the home side.

The teams spent the first 10 minutes feeling each other out and were even on shots. About 12 minutes in, Glacier Kings captain Caileb Berge grabbed the puck, turned near the blue line and fired it at the net, while Jory Swanson was able to redirect for the goal. A minute later though, Oceanside scored in transition, then went ahead later in the first and never looked back.

In the second, Logan Furlong put Comox Valley within one but the visitors added another in the second to add to the lead. In the final frame, Comox Valley again applied the pressure, but Oceanside added an insurance marker at the 12:18 mark, and finally an empty-netter with just under 90 seconds in regulation for the 5-2 win.

The teams will now play Sunday in Oceanside to settle the score. Game time is 7 p.m.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VIJHL

 

The Glacier Kings celebrate the first goal Saturday night, but that was the only lead they got. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Glacier Kings celebrate the first goal Saturday night, but that was the only lead they got. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Previous story
Demko makes 34 saves as Vancouver Canucks storm back for 6-4 win over Maple Leafs

Just Posted

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park to support Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Hundreds show support for Ukraine at rally in Comox

The School District 71 board passed the final budget for the year. File photo
Enrolment numbers mean bigger budget for Comox Valley schools

The design of a roundabout at the intersection of Rodello Street and Comox Avenue. Photo submitted
Comox briefs: Blackfin looks to increase capacity; approvals given to roundabout

Flying Apron Bakery owner Kayla Wenzek offers a wide variety of pastries and other baked goods, including her celebrated scones. Photo by Terry Farrell
New bakery in Comox ‘dabbles in a bit of everything’