Comox Valley continues to lead VIJHL North Division

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost Friday in Campbell River but rebounded Saturday at home with a 7-3 win over the Westshore Wolves.

After a scoreless first period Friday, the Storm scored twice in the second before the Kings’ Aodhan Hildebrandt scored a short-handed goal at 16:54 of the period. But less than a minute later, Campbell River restored their two-goal lead on the power play.

The home side made it 4-1 three minutes into the third frame. Brigham Nye scored a second goal for Comox Valley, but Campbell River sealed a 5-2 win late in the game.

Steven Reganato took the loss in net.

Saturday at the CV Sports Centre, the Kings and the Wolves traded two goals each in the first period and one each in the second. The third period was all Comox Valley, with goals from Nick Esposito and Parker Jorginson on the power play, Nye and Ryan Telford.

Reganato, who replaced Colton Hanson in the opening frame, earned the win in goal.

Comox Valley has compiled a 10-3-0-1 record to sit atop the VIJHL North Division with 21 points, one ahead of the Oceanside Generals. The Peninsula Panthers lead the South Division with 22 points.

The Glacier Kings next game is Friday, Oct. 21 in Lake Cowichan.

