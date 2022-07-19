Comox Valley Cougars shine at BC Athletics Championship Jamboree

The Comox Valley Cougars recently sent 13 athletes to Kamloops to compete in the 2022 BC Athletics Championship Jamboree.

It has been an exciting season for the club returning to competition after cancellations due to COVID-19 over the last 2 years.

Six Cougars competingn the U16 girls’ category. Victoria Hoffman of Campbell River won the bronze medal in the 300-metre hurdle race. Other top-five finishes include fourthth in the 80m hurdle and fifth in the shot put.

Teammate Payge Doty-Brown threw to a fourth-place finish in the hammer and fifth in the discus.

Gillian Galik of Royston finished with a bronze medal in the pentathlon on day one of competition. On day 2, she moved up the podium to the gold medal position in javelin, out-distancing her competition by more than eight metres.

Maile Wesner of Comox finished fifth in both the 300 and 800-metre runs.

On the boys’ side, Ryan Lofstrom of Campbell River finished the weekend with silver medals in both the 100m and 200m sprints. He topped the podium in the 300m with an impressive time of 36.88. These performances earned him a spot on the BC Team travelling to nationals next month.

Other great results from the U16 boys include Walker Smits of Courtenay with the bronze in the 300-metre hurdles, and Tyson Servos with strong throws, finishing second in javelin, third in the discus and fourth in the hammer throw.

Justin Servos was the only Cougar in the U18 male category representing well with a bronze medal in long jump and fourth in javelin.

For the U18 girls, team veteran Kailey Horel (Biggs) brought home the bronze medal in the 100m sprint and fourth place for the 200m.

Lacie Simmons ran to a bronze medal in the 100m hurdles. Rounding out the U18 was Elisabeth Hoffman who threw to a silver medal in the javelin.

Many of the U16 Cougars are heading to Prince George this week to compete in the 2022 BC Summer Games. For more information on the club, please visit their website www.comoxcougars.org

