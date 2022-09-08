Comox Valley Curling Centre, pub create Saturday Social League

BC Champion curler Keelie Duncan, left, is pictured with Church St. Taphouse co-owner Chris Morrison and staff. The pub has teamed with the Comox Valley Curling Centre to create a Saturday Social League. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Curling Centre and Church Street Taphouse have collaborated to create the Church St. Taphouse Saturday Social League.

The league is suited for experienced players and for those relatively new to the great roaring game of curling, with the focus on fun. The success and overwhelming demand for the Friday Gladstone and Sunday Medicine Shoppe Comox Fun Leagues has opened the door for the centre to open on Saturday evenings, historically a dark night other than for special events and bonspiels.

The old barriers of joining a curling league have been removed. The Social League runs in two seven-week sessions; one in the fall, and the second in the New Year. Comparatively, in the recent past, someone interested in curling would take a lesson or a clinic, then find a team, join a league and commit to a 22-week curling season — pending room in a league. Besides the lack of options and long commitment required, new curlers were then faced with playing with and against those with years of experience. So it was intimidating. The new league aims to shatter these obstacles to participating in what is an amazingly fun and social sport.

Why the partnership between Church St. Taphouse and curling? Since the Comox pub opened in 2019 with an astonishing long list of constantly changing taps and a diverse tasty menu, you’d be challenged to visit without seeing regular curlers in attendance, and not just patrons. Co-owner Ben Davies has been a dedicated curler at the Comox Valley Curling Centre. Among the staff is Keelie Duncan, multiple time B.C. junior champion and Canada bronze medalist.

“This year, Church St. Taphouse is excited to become a sponsor of a newly created Saturday night curling league,” co-owner Chris Morrison said. “We look forward to hearing all the tall tales of victory and defeat in post-game discussions at the pub.”

Enter your team (or business) of friends or family, and find out how much fun curling can be! Don’t have four people? The CV Curling Centre will help put fun people together to play with. The first session begins Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration is open at www.comoxvalleycurling.com, or email info@comoxvalleycurling.com or call the CVCC at (250) 334-4712.

