Comox Valley dominant in weekend rugby matches

Centre Jess Nikkel on a breakaway. Photo courtesy Nicole Gagnon Scrum photo courtesy Nicole Gagnon Flyhalf Lauren Sargent stiff arming an opponent. Photo courtesy Nicole Gagnon

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s team hosted Langley RFC Saturday at Cumberland Village Park and won by a convincing 47-5. Emma Jacobi and Tyra Schaad each scored two tries, and Natalie Nguyen, Jess Nikkel, Frances Nye and Sienna Stigant each scored one. Christina Green-Speck added two converts, and Nikkel and Stigant each had one convert.

“We had a strong game,” coach JP Lussier said. “Our set pieces look good, and we really worked on flow. We were able to maintain possession for most of the game and were able to shut Langley down quickly on their possessions. We ran the ball well and showed big improvement from last week.”

“Momentum is building for our squad. We are seeing more consistent numbers showing up to practice and it really makes a difference when it comes to games. Our chemistry is continually improving,” said co-captain Nguyen.

The men’s team traveled to Vancouver for their first of three consecutive trips to the mainland. They faced off against Scribes RFC at Rupert Park and triumphed 54-5. Nate Bice and Brandon Hudson each scored two tries, and Jimmy Brazier, Sebastian Lambert, Derek McCubbin and Will Perry each had one. Kyle Hall added six successful conversions.

“We were able to travel with solid numbers which is paramount for away games. We haven’t played against the Scribes before in league play so we were uncertain of what to expect. It was very close the first 20 minutes but once we settled into a rhythm, we started to pull away,” said captain Hudson.

The men play Bayside/Surrey this weekend. The women have a bye.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome.

FMI: comoxvalleyrugby.ca.