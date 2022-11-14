Comox Valley drops to third in VIJHL North Division

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings held a Remembrance Day pre-game ceremony Saturday at the Sports Centre. Photo supplied Players stand on guard while the Comox Valley Pipe Band plays. Photo supplied Three young people from the crowd took part in a shoot for cash. The team ensured they put the puck in the net. Photo supplied The event raised $1,000 for the Courtenay Legion. 21 Degrees provided funds as an agreed upon sponsorship. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings dropped to third place in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North Division after losing a pair of games on the weekend.

Defenceman Jean-Michael Gilbert scored Comox Valley’s only goal on the power play in a 6-1 loss to the division-leading Generals Friday, Nov. 11 at Oceanside Place in Parksville. Goalie Steven Reganato made 39 saves.

Saturday at the CV Sports Centre, the Yetis lost 5-4 in overtime to the Kerry Park Islanders. After a scoreless first period, the visitors opened a 3-1 lead after the second period. Comox Valley’s lone tally was a short-handed marker from Logan Furlong.

The Glacier Kings scored three times in the third, but the visitors tied the game when Carson Brown of Kerry Park scored at the 18:06 mark. Brown scored again two minutes into overtime to give his side the win.

Nick Esposito led Comox Valley with a goal and two assists. He is tied for second in VIJHL scoring with 31points. His teammates Max Gorzelnik and defender Frederic D’Amours also scored in Saturday’s game. Josh Doherty was in net for the Kings. He made 31 saves.

Comox Valley’s next game is Friday, Nov. 18 in Victoria against the South Division-leading Peninsula Panthers — whom they host Saturday, Nov. 19. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the CV Sports Centre.

