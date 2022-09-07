Comox Valley Raiders quarterback Morgan Crisp, left, and receiver Sebastian Lambert are pictured before a strength training session. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley Raiders quarterback Morgan Crisp, left, and receiver Sebastian Lambert are pictured before a strength training session. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley football club has a one-two punch

The Comox Valley Raiders are hoping the one-two punch of quarterback Morgan Crisp and wide receiver Sebastian Lambert will lead the football club to a provincial championship this year.

The pair of Grade 12 students at Vanier Secondary are among the best football players in their age group in B.C. This summer, they both had MVP performances at a provincial showcase game in Langley, winning Super Bowl-style rings.

“There’s only two of them in B.C. with those rings, and they’re here in the valley,” said coach Aaron Kitto, who provides the 17-year-olds with extra strength training at his Courtenay home. “They’ve been training really hard for a year to get to the level they’re at now. Both of them have put on about 25 pounds since last year.”

Last season, Morgan earned team MVP honours while Sebastian was offensive MVP for the Raiders. Their team lost by a touchdown to North Surrey in the dying minutes of the 9-man midget provincial championship final. The squad was also runner-up in league play.

This year, the goal is to go undefeated en route to a B.C. championship.

Along with football, Morgan and Sebastian are two of the best rugby players in B.C. They were both members of Vanier’s senior sevens team that finished fourth at provincials, though Kitto figures the team might have won had Sebastian not sustained a shoulder injury.

“They were looking really good. They had beaten the number one ranked team (Stelly’s Secondary) by 30 points,” said Kitto, a local Realtor who sponsors the Vanier side. “Barring injuries and if they get support from the rest of the team, they should win (B.C.’s) this year.”

At school, both players are honour roll students.

After high school, Sebastian plans to pursue football at Washington State or possibly the University of B.C.

“Keep playing through university, see if I can go past that,” said Sebastian, who is also a sprinter. He has run 11.65 seconds over 100 metres — a significant drop from the 12.5 he registered in his first year in track and field.

Morgan wants to attend Simon Fraser University, or possibly UBC.

“That’s the hope,” said Morgan, who attended the Manning Passing Academy this summer in Louisiana. Brothers Eli and Peyton Manning — both Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks — made an appearance at the academy.

“That’s an example of the extra effort he’s putting in,” Kitto said of Morgan.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyFootball

 

Comox Valley Raiders quarterback Morgan Crisp, left, and receiver Sebastian Lambert are pictured before a strength training session. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley Raiders quarterback Morgan Crisp, left, and receiver Sebastian Lambert are pictured before a strength training session. Scott Stanfield photo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coach says Canadian women have turned corner ahead of Rugby World Cup Sevens

Just Posted

The 2022 Canadian Walk for Veterans takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Courtenay Riverway Heritage Walk (Mansfield Drive entrance). Scott Stanfield photo
Canadian Walk for Veterans returning to Courtenay

Volunteer sherpas transport Judy Norbury along the boardwalk at Paradise Meadows. Photo supplied
Finding her path

Yellowlees, from Scotland, raised $80,000 for a ‘Trees for Life’ charity in Scotland and raised attention to the effects of climate change in his home country. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Jasmine Mohtadi receives the Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary from Denis Dalziel. Photo submitted
Megan Dalziel memorial bursary recipient announced

Pop-up banner image